On Wednesday, Josh Bell (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 173 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is hitting .249 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.

Bell has had a hit in 101 of 150 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (18.7%).

In 21 games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Bell has driven home a run in 55 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 28.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 47 .257 AVG .227 .327 OBP .322 .431 SLG .395 25 XBH 15 11 HR 7 34 RBI 26 63/28 K/BB 42/24 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings