Josh Bell vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Josh Bell (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 173 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell?
Read More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .249 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- Bell has had a hit in 101 of 150 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 28 times (18.7%).
- In 21 games this year, he has homered (14.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Bell has driven home a run in 55 games this season (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 28.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.3%.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|47
|.257
|AVG
|.227
|.327
|OBP
|.322
|.431
|SLG
|.395
|25
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|26
|63/28
|K/BB
|42/24
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.