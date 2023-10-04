Luis Arraez vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .684 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez?
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.469) and OPS (.861) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- In 80.4% of his games this year (119 of 148), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 55 of those games (37.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 148 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (6.1%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has driven home a run in 46 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 60 games this season (40.5%), including 11 multi-run games (7.4%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|70
|.376
|AVG
|.330
|.407
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.435
|23
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|4
|40
|RBI
|29
|10/16
|K/BB
|24/19
|3
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.