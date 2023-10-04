The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez and his .684 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.469) and OPS (.861) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

In 80.4% of his games this year (119 of 148), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 55 of those games (37.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 148 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (6.1%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has driven home a run in 46 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 60 games this season (40.5%), including 11 multi-run games (7.4%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 70 .376 AVG .330 .407 OBP .378 .500 SLG .435 23 XBH 20 6 HR 4 40 RBI 29 10/16 K/BB 24/19 3 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings