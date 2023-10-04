Wednesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and Miami Marlins (84-78) squaring off at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Braxton Garrett (9-7, 3.66 ERA).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Miami and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 40, or 46.5%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a mark of 12-19 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (666 total).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule