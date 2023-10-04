Game 2 of the Wild Card round between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins is set for Wednesday, October 4 at Citizens Bank Park, with Aaron Nola taking the ball for the Phillies and Braxton Garrett toeing the rubber for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:08 PM ET. The series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Phillies.

The Marlins have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-150). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 8:08 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (9-7, 3.66 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline: -150
Marlins Moneyline: +125
Total: 8

Have the desire to put money on the Marlins' matchup against the Phillies but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Marlins (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to beat the Phillies with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Luis Arraez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 106 times and won 64, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 34-19 (winning 64.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Philadelphia has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 6-1 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Marlins have won in 40, or 46.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win 12 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+200) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+210) Jake Burger 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 12th 3rd

