Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins square off at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday (at 8:08 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 203 hits with 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .354/.393/.469 on the season.

Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with .

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Sep. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 125 hits with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 75 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .248/.340/.508 on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Oct. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Pirates Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -175) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Nola has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0 at Brewers Sep. 2 4.2 8 7 7 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Nola's player props with BetMGM.

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 30 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He has stolen 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with four doubles and a walk.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Sep. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner or other Phillies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.