The Philadelphia Phillies are at home for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series versus the Miami Marlins, Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET. The Phillies have a 1-0 series lead as they look to advance to the NLDS.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Braxton Garrett (9-7) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

8:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (9-7, 3.66 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (9-7 with a 3.66 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Marlins, his 31st of the season.

The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

During 31 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Garrett is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year in this game.

Garrett has 23 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his 31 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braxton Garrett vs. Phillies

He will face off against a Phillies offense that ranks eighth in the league with 1418 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .438 (fifth in the league) with 220 total home runs (eighth in MLB action).

Garrett has pitched 10 innings, giving up six earned runs on 12 hits while striking out eight against the Phillies this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola

The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 32 games this season with an ERA of 4.46, a 4.49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.157.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.157 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Aaron Nola vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 26th in MLB with 666 runs scored this season. They have a .259 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

The Marlins have gone 24-for-72 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

