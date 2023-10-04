The NL Wild Card Series continues on Wednesday when the Philadelphia Phillies play host to the Miami Marlins. The Phillies will look to clinch a berth in the NLDS when the game begins at 8:08 PM ET on ESPN. Aaron Nola is starting for the Phillies the Marlins have yet to name a starter.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Miami has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 666 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Marlins have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.9) among MLB offenses.

Miami averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Miami has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (9-7) for his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 30 starts this season.

In 30 starts this season, Garrett has lasted five or more innings 23 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 31 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Edward Cabrera Osvaldo Bido 9/30/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Away JT Chargois Quinn Priester 10/1/2023 Pirates L 3-0 Away Ryan Weathers Andre Jackson 10/2/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Jesús Luzardo David Peterson 10/3/2023 Phillies L 4-1 Away Jesús Luzardo Zack Wheeler 10/4/2023 Phillies - Away Braxton Garrett Aaron Nola

