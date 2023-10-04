The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Broward County
  • Collier County

    • Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Wednesday

    Miami Edison HS at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 4
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thursday

    Miami Country Day School at Warner Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: South Daytona, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Homestead High School at Christopher Columbus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Miami, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Florida Christian High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Naples, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miami Southridge High School at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.