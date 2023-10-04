On Wednesday, Nick Fortes (.393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Phillies ahead 1-0.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .203.

In 44 of 98 games this season (44.9%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 24 games this season (24.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 26 of 98 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .231 AVG .174 .296 OBP .226 .313 SLG .285 8 XBH 8 2 HR 4 16 RBI 10 21/10 K/BB 37/7 2 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings