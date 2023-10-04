Nick Fortes vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nick Fortes (.393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 8:08 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series with the Phillies ahead 1-0.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has 10 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .203.
- In 44 of 98 games this season (44.9%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 24 games this season (24.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 26 of 98 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.231
|AVG
|.174
|.296
|OBP
|.226
|.313
|SLG
|.285
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|37/7
|2
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 26, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 17th in WHIP (1.157), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.