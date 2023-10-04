Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays coming out on top. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.
The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 84, or 65.6%, of the 128 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has entered 85 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 59-26 in those contests.
- The Rays have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 860.
- The Rays have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Texas has been victorious eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Texas is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-5
|Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|W 12-8
|Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons
|October 3
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 4
|Rangers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|W 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
