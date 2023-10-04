Rays vs. Rangers AL Wild Card Game 2 Probable Starting Pitchers Today - October 4
The Tampa Bay Rays are at home for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series versus the Texas Rangers, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers lead the series 1-0 as they look to advance to the ALDS.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (16-8) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Rays vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 3:08 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (16-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin
- The Rays' Eflin (16-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 26, when he threw five innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.50 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in 31 games this season.
- He has 17 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Eflin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.
- Eovaldi is trying to record his 12th quality start of the season in this outing.
- Eovaldi has put up 21 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 25 appearances this season.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and ranks sixth in home runs hit (230) in all of MLB. They have a collective .260 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 1435 total hits and fourth in MLB play scoring 860 runs.
- Eovaldi has a 2.92 ERA and a 1.216 WHIP against the Rays this season in 12 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .196 batting average over two appearances.
