Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Alachua County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Alachua County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Oak Hall School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

7:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop Snyder High School at St. Francis Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

First Coast Christian High School at Countryside Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL Conference: 2A - District 4

2A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Nassau HS at P.K. Yonge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe HS at Suwannee High School