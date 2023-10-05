At +1100, the Miami Dolphins are No. 6 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 5.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +125

+125 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1100

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds (+1100) place them sixth-best in the NFL, but according to computer rankings they are only eighth-best.

The Dolphins' Super Bowl odds have improved from +2500 at the start of the season to +1100, the 15th-smallest change among all teams.

The Dolphins have an 8.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami has beaten the spread three times in four games.

This season, three of the Dolphins' four games have hit the over.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Dolphins rank 26th in total defense this year (374.5 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 511 total yards per game.

While the Dolphins rank fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense with 29.8 points allowed per game, it's been a different story on the other side of the ball, as they rank best in the NFL (37.5 points per game).

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa has passed for 1,306 yards (326.5 per game), completing 71.3%, with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

In four games, Raheem Mostert has rushed for 249 yards (62.3 per game) and six scores.

Also, Mostert has 13 catches for 115 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Tyreek Hill has scored four times, hauling in 28 balls for 470 yards (117.5 per game).

Devon Achane has run for 309 yards (103.0 per game) and four TDs in three games.

In four games for the Dolphins, Jevon Holland has posted 2.0 TFL and 39 tackles.

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2200 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +12500 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +20000 4 October 1 @ Bills L 48-20 +700 5 October 8 Giants - +20000 6 October 15 Panthers - +50000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +700 8 October 29 Patriots - +12500 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +25000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +15000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +12500 14 December 11 Titans - +8000 15 December 17 Jets - +15000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +900 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1400 18 January 7 Bills - +700

Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.