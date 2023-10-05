Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Duval County, Florida this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

    • Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hilliard High School at Providence School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Spruce Creek HS at Atlantic Coast High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mandarin High School at Westside High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Yulee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bishop Snyder High School at St. Francis Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Englewood High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Jacksonville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    First Coast Christian High School at Countryside Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gainesville, FL
    • Conference: 2A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

