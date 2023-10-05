Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Duval County, Florida this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hilliard High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Spruce Creek HS at Atlantic Coast High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mandarin High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Snyder High School at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Englewood High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Coast Christian High School at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
