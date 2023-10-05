The Week 6 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Florida programs. Among those contests is the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets playing the Miami Hurricanes.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

Florida International Panthers at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 4

Wednesday, October 4 Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Aggie Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: New Mexico State (-6.5)

Stetson Hatters at Presbyterian Blue Hose

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Bailey Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alabama State Hornets

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: New ASU Stadium

New ASU Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Florida State (-23.5)

UCF Knights at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-2.5)

South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Florida Gators

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida (-18.5)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: FAU Stadium

FAU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-4)

Florida A&M Rattlers at Southern Jaguars

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Ace W. Mumford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 17 Miami Hurricanes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 7

Saturday, October 7 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Miami (FL) (-20.5)

