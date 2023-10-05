Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Marion County, Florida this week.
Marion County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lake Weir High School at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Trinity Catholic High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
