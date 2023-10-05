Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Nassau County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Nassau County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hilliard High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Nassau HS at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
