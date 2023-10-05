Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Orange County, Florida. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Central Florida Christian Academy at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Edgewater High School at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windermere Preparatory School at Lake Highland Prep School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East River High School at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Baptist Academy at Wekiva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apopka High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge HS at Maynard Evans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocoee High School at Winter Park HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winter Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Howell High School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School - Orlando at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Moore High School at Haines City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Haines City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lake Butler, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.