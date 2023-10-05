Looking for how to watch high school football games in Pasco County, Florida this week? We've got you covered.

Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Lake Weir High School at Anclote High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Holiday, FL

Holiday, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudson High School at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5

7:30 PM ET on October 5 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Zephyrhills High School at South Sumter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bushnell, FL

Bushnell, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburndale High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Dade City, FL

Dade City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wiregrass Ranch High School at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sebastian River HS at Wesley Chapel High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fivay High School at Weeki Wachee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarpon Springs High School at Gulf High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Creek High School at Hollins High School