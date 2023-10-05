Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Pinellas County, Florida this week? We have you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

  • Collier County
  • Broward County

    • Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    St. Petersburg High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 5
    • Location: Seminole, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Saint Stephen's Episcopal School at St. Petersburg Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity Catholic High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clearwater, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    SLAM Tampa at Shorecrest Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Petersburg High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Seminole, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clearwater High School at Pinellas Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Largo, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Countryside High School at Boca Ciega High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Gulfport, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miami Southridge High School at Lakewood High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hawthorne High School at Gibbs High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tarpon Springs High School at Gulf High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New Port Richey, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Osceola Fundamental High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Creek High School at Hollins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: St. Petersburg, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside Christian School at Clearwater Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Clearwater, FL
    • Conference: 3A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.