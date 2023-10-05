There is high school football action in Polk County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Bartow High School at Lakeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

Lakeland, FL Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Florida Christian Academy at All Saints' Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5

Winter Haven, FL Conference: 2A - District 7

2A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Bishop Moore High School at Haines City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Haines City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Poinciana High School at Davenport High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe Catholic High School at Tenoroc High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Auburndale High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Dade City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto County High School at Ridge Community HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at George Jenkins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Kathleen High School