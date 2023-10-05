Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Polk County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Polk County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bartow High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Florida Christian Academy at All Saints' Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Winter Haven, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Bishop Moore High School at Haines City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Haines City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poinciana High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Tenoroc High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburndale High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto County High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at George Jenkins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
