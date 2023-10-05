Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Sarasota County, Florida. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Nova HS at Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 5
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Western High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sunrise, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.