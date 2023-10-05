This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Volusia County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Miami Country Day School at Warner Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 5

4:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: South Daytona, FL

South Daytona, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Spruce Creek HS at Atlantic Coast High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6

6:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Atlantic High School at New Smyrna Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Halifax Academy at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Umatilla High School at Father Lopez High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian High School - Deltona at Bronson Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Bronson, FL

Bronson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School at Interlachen JrSr High School