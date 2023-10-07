The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are expected to win their game versus the Alabama State Hornets at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bethune-Cookman (-2.6) 35.7 Bethune-Cookman 19, Alabama State 17

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets covered six times in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.

Wildcats vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 15.3 19.3 17 18 10 23 Bethune-Cookman 17 33 31 6 12.3 42

