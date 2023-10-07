Our projection model predicts the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, October 7 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at FAU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tulsa (+3) Under (53.5) Tulsa 28, Florida Atlantic 24

Week 6 AAC Predictions

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Owls a 60.0% chance to win.

The Owls have won once against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic has not covered the spread (0-1) when they are at least 3-point favorites.

The Owls have had one game (out of three) go over the total this year.

The over/under for this game is 53.5 points, 0.3 more than the average point total for Florida Atlantic games this season.

Tulsa Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Hurricane have a 44.4% chance to win.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

The Golden Hurricane have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The average over/under in Tulsa games this year is 4.0 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Owls vs. Golden Hurricane 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 20.8 27.0 26.0 18.5 15.5 35.5 Tulsa 27.8 31.2 35.7 33.0 16.0 28.5

