The Florida Atlantic Owls (1-3) will meet a fellow AAC opponent, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-4) 54.5 -190 +155 FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-3.5) 55.5 -194 +160

Week 6 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

Tulsa has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 4 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

