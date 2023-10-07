After the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Peter Kuest is currently 27th with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Peter Kuest at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5000 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kuest Odds to Win: +5000

Peter Kuest Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kuest has shot below par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Kuest has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Kuest's average finish has been 51st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kuest has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 34 -9 249 0 8 1 1 $717,538

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

At 7,461 yards, Country Club of Jackson is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,018 yards.

Kuest will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,350 yards in the past year.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest finished in the 18th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.1-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 18th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Kuest shot better than 99% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Kuest fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other participants averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kuest had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Kuest's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that last tournament, Kuest's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Kuest ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Kuest finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Kuest's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

