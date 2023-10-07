Our computer model predicts the South Florida Bulls will defeat the UAB Blazers on Saturday, October 7 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Protective Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

South Florida vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (-3.5) Under (68.5) South Florida 39, UAB 24

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this contest.

The Bulls are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Two Bulls games (out of four) have gone over the point total this season.

South Florida games this season have posted an average total of 61, which is 7.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers have gone 3-2-0 ATS this season.

UAB is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

Blazers games have gone over the point total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The average point total for the UAB this season is 11.8 points less than this game's over/under.

Bulls vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 30.2 28.2 27.7 23.3 34 35.5 UAB 27 36 28 23.5 26.3 44.3

