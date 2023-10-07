The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1), with college football's 23rd-ranked running game, square off versus the UCF Knights (3-2) and their third-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Jayhawks are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 64.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. UCF matchup.

UCF vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

UCF vs. Kansas Betting Trends

UCF has covered twice in five chances against the spread this year.

The Knights have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Kansas has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.