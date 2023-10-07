Looking to see how the eight games with ACC teams played out in Week 6 of the college football slate?. Check out the article below to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Boston College vs. Army | William & Mary vs. Virginia | Marshall vs. NC State | Virginia Tech vs. Florida State | Syracuse vs. North Carolina | Wake Forest vs. Clemson | Notre Dame vs. Louisville | Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL)

Week 6 ACC Results

Boston College 27 Army 24

  • Pregame Favorite: Army (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 47.5

Boston College Leaders

  • Passing: Thomas Castellanos (4-for-9, 73 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Castellanos (31 ATT, 142 YDS, 4 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaden Williams (1 TAR, 1 REC, 57 YDS)

Army Leaders

  • Passing: Bryson Daily (10-for-13, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daily (14 ATT, 99 YDS)
  • Receiving: Casey Reynolds (3 TAR, 2 REC, 37 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

ArmyBoston College
266Total Yards372
105Passing Yards73
161Rushing Yards299
1Turnovers1

Virginia 27 William & Mary 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Virginia (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 41.5

Virginia Leaders

  • Passing: Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS)
  • Receiving: Malik Washington (10 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

William & Mary Leaders

  • Passing: Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Sean McElwain (4 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VirginiaWilliam & Mary
453Total Yards219
232Passing Yards72
221Rushing Yards147
2Turnovers1

NC State 48 Marshall 41

  • Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 44.5

NC State Leaders

  • Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marshall Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)
  • Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC StateMarshall
401Total Yards419
265Passing Yards315
136Rushing Yards104
3Turnovers3

Florida State 39 Virginia Tech 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Florida State (-24)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Florida State Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan Travis (18-for-24, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Trey Benson (11 ATT, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Johnny Wilson (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS, 2 TDs)

Virginia Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Kyron Drones (14-for-27, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Drones (14 ATT, 80 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jaylin Lane (8 TAR, 6 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida StateVirginia Tech
452Total Yards313
170Passing Yards104
282Rushing Yards209
0Turnovers1

North Carolina 40 Syracuse 7

  • Pregame Favorite: North Carolina (-10)
  • Pregame Total: 59.5

North Carolina Leaders

  • Passing: Drake Maye (33-for-47, 442 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 78 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nate McCollum (8 TAR, 7 REC, 135 YDS)

Syracuse Leaders

  • Passing: Garrett Shrader (15-for-21, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: LeQuint Allen (11 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Umari Hatcher (6 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

North CarolinaSyracuse
644Total Yards221
442Passing Yards129
202Rushing Yards92
1Turnovers2

Clemson 17 Wake Forest 12

  • Pregame Favorite: Clemson (-21)
  • Pregame Total: 52.5

Clemson Leaders

  • Passing: Cade Klubnik (18-for-28, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Will Shipley (19 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Beaux Collins (7 TAR, 5 REC, 50 YDS)

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Griffis (15-for-25, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jahmal Banks (14 TAR, 8 REC, 55 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

ClemsonWake Forest
338Total Yards239
131Passing Yards137
207Rushing Yards102
1Turnovers1

Louisville 33 Notre Dame 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)
  • Pregame Total: 53.5

Louisville Leaders

  • Passing: Jack Plummer (17-for-24, 145 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (21 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jamari Thrash (11 TAR, 8 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Notre Dame Leaders

  • Passing: Sam Hartman (22-for-38, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jeremiyah Love (5 ATT, 37 YDS)
  • Receiving: Mitchell Evans (7 TAR, 4 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

LouisvilleNotre Dame
330Total Yards298
145Passing Yards254
185Rushing Yards44
1Turnovers5

Georgia Tech 23 Miami (FL) 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Miami (FL) (-19.5)
  • Pregame Total: 57.5

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Haynes King (12-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: King (10 ATT, 46 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Christian Leary (2 TAR, 1 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD)

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Passing: Tyler Van Dyke (24-for-36, 288 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Donald Chaney Jr. (24 ATT, 106 YDS)
  • Receiving: Xavier Restrepo (13 TAR, 12 REC, 123 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Miami (FL)Georgia Tech
453Total Yards250
288Passing Yards151
165Rushing Yards99
5Turnovers2

Next Week's ACC Games

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Lane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Acrisure Stadium
  • TV Channel: The CW
  • Favorite: Louisville (-8)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Favorite: Duke (-3)
  • Favorite: Duke (-3)

