Braxton Berrios will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins play the New York Giants in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Berrios has a 146-yard year thus far (36.5 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has reeled in 13 balls on 16 targets.

Berrios vs. the Giants

Berrios vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

Berrios will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants give up 207.8 passing yards per contest.

Opponents of the Giants have scored four touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Giants' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Braxton Berrios Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Berrios Receiving Insights

Berrios has received 11.6% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has been targeted 16 times, averaging 9.1 yards per target (30th in NFL).

Berrios has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 5.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Berrios' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

