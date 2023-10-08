Braxton Berrios was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Berrios' stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Berrios has been targeted 16 times, with season stats of 146 yards on 13 receptions (11.2 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 11 yards.

Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other receivers are on the injury report for the Dolphins.

Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Berrios 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 16 13 146 43 1 11.2

Berrios Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5 3 42 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Broncos 2 2 33 0 Week 4 @Bills 6 6 43 1

