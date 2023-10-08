Will Braxton Berrios Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Braxton Berrios was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins have a game against the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5. All of Berrios' stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Berrios has been targeted 16 times, with season stats of 146 yards on 13 receptions (11.2 per catch) and one TD. He also has one carry for 11 yards.
Braxton Berrios Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other receivers are on the injury report for the Dolphins.
Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Berrios 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|13
|146
|43
|1
|11.2
Berrios Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5
|3
|42
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|2
|2
|33
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|6
|6
|43
|1
