Chase Claypool and the Miami Dolphins will meet the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Check out Claypool's stats below.

In the air, Claypool has been targeted 14 times, with season stats of 51 yards on four receptions (12.8 per catch) and one TD.

Keep an eye on Claypool's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chase Claypool Injury Status:

The Dolphins have one other receiver on the injury list this week: Braxton Berrios (LP/knee): 13 Rec; 146 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Claypool 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 14 4 51 6 1 12.8

Claypool Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 8 3 36 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 4 1 15 0

Rep Chase Claypool and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.