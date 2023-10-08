Best Bets, Odds for the Dolphins vs. Giants Game – Week 5
The New York Giants (1-3) hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and here are our best bets.
When is Dolphins vs. Giants?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Dolphins winning by a considerably greater margin (18.5 points). Take the Dolphins.
- The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 87.5%.
- The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- Miami has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter.
- The Giants have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +500 moneyline set for this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Miami (-12.5)
- The Dolphins have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.
- The Giants are winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- Miami and New York average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 47.5 for this matchup.
- The Dolphins and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 12.8 more points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this outing.
- Dolphins games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).
- In Giants four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|326.5
|9
|3.8
|0
Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|4
|191.3
|2
|43.3
|1
