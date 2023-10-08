The New York Giants (1-3) hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023, and here are our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Dolphins vs. Giants? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Dolphins vs. Giants?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Dolphins winning by a considerably greater margin (18.5 points). Take the Dolphins.
  • The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 87.5%.
  • The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • Miami has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter.
  • The Giants have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
  • New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +500 moneyline set for this game.

Who will win? The Dolphins or Giants? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Miami (-12.5)
  • The Dolphins have covered the spread three times over four games with a set spread.
  • The Giants are winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

Parlay your bets together on the Dolphins vs. Giants matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (47.5)
  • Miami and New York average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 47.5 for this matchup.
  • The Dolphins and the Giants have seen their opponents average a combined 12.8 more points per game than the over/under of 47.5 set for this outing.
  • Dolphins games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).
  • In Giants four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 326.5 9 3.8 0

Daniel Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
4 191.3 2 43.3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.