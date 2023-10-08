The New York Giants (1-3) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Dolphins and Giants betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Dolphins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Dolphins 12.5 47.5 -650 +475

Dolphins vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Miami Dolphins

Miami's contests this year have an average total of 49.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Dolphins have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they won both of the games.

Miami has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

New York Giants

The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 47.5 combined points once this season.

New York's outings this season have a 43.3-point average over/under, 4.2 fewer points than this game's total.

The Giants have not covered the spread yet this season (0-4-0).

This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

Dolphins vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Dolphins 37.5 1 29.8 28 49.4 3 4 Giants 11.5 32 30.5 29 43.3 1 4

Dolphins Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 47.5 50.0 Implied Team Total AVG 26.5 27.0 26.3 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 45.0 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 24.0 24.5 ATS Record 0-4-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-2 0-1

