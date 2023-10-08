Dolphins vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (1-3) visit the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
Dolphins and Giants betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Dolphins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Dolphins
|12.5
|47.5
|-650
|+475
Dolphins vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Miami Dolphins
- Miami's contests this year have an average total of 49.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Dolphins have compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Dolphins have been moneyline favorites just twice before this season and they won both of the games.
- Miami has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.
New York Giants
- The Giants and their opponents have scored more than 47.5 combined points once this season.
- New York's outings this season have a 43.3-point average over/under, 4.2 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Giants have not covered the spread yet this season (0-4-0).
- This season, the Giants have been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.
Dolphins vs. Giants Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Dolphins
|37.5
|1
|29.8
|28
|49.4
|3
|4
|Giants
|11.5
|32
|30.5
|29
|43.3
|1
|4
Dolphins Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.4
|47.5
|50.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.5
|27.0
|26.3
|ATS Record
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|45.0
|41.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.3
|24.0
|24.5
|ATS Record
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-3
|0-2
|0-1
