The New York Giants (1-3) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Miami Dolphins (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 as an 11-point underdog. For this matchup, the total has been set at 48.5 points.

Before the Dolphins square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Giants meet the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Dolphins (-11) 48.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Dolphins (-10.5) 48.5 -590 +430 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 5 Odds

Miami vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dolphins vs. Giants Betting Insights

Miami is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

Miami games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).

New York has no wins against the spread this year.

One of New York's four games has hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.