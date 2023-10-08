Dolphins vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 5
The New York Giants (1-3) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the Miami Dolphins (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 as an 11-point underdog. For this matchup, the total has been set at 48.5 points.
Before the Dolphins square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Giants meet the Dolphins, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.
Dolphins vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Dolphins (-11)
|48.5
|-600
|+425
Dolphins (-11)
|FanDuel
|Dolphins (-10.5)
|48.5
|-590
|+430
Dolphins (-10.5)
Miami vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: FOX
Dolphins vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Miami is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- Miami games have gone over the point total on three of four occasions (75%).
- New York has no wins against the spread this year.
- One of New York's four games has hit the over.
