Miami Dolphins receiver Durham Smythe will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Giants. The Giants are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 207.8 per game.

Smythe has hauled in 11 passes (on 15 targets) for 123 yards (to average 30.8 per game) this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smythe and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smythe vs. the Giants

Smythe vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

New York has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Giants is giving up 207.8 yards per game this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Opponents of the Giants have totaled four touchdowns through the air (one per game). The Giants' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Dolphins vs Giants on Fubo!

Durham Smythe Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smythe with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smythe Receiving Insights

Smythe, in two of four games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smythe has received 10.9% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He has been targeted 15 times, averaging 8.2 yards per target (46th in NFL).

Having played four games this season, Smythe has not tallied a TD reception.

Smythe has been targeted two times in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smythe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 3 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.