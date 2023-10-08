Jaylen Waddle will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Miami Dolphins take on the New York Giants in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Waddle has 12 catches for 210 yards so far this year. He has been targeted 16 times, and posts 70.0 yards per contest.

Waddle vs. the Giants

Waddle vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 90 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 90 REC YPG / REC TD One player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

The Giants have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Waddle will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Giants concede 207.8 passing yards per contest.

The Giants have the No. 8 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (one per game).

Jaylen Waddle Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 62.5 (-115)

Waddle Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Waddle has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Waddle has received 11.6% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He is averaging 13.1 yards per target (seventh in NFL play), racking up 210 yards on 16 passes thrown his way.

Having played three games this year, Waddle has not had a TD reception.

Waddle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

