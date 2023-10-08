Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert has a favorable matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Giants. The Giants are allowing the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 133.8 per game.

On 48 carries, Mostert has piled up 249 yards (62.3 ypg) with six rushing scores. As a receiver, Mostert has tacked on 13 catches for 115 yards while scoring one touchdown.

Mostert vs. the Giants

Mostert vs the Giants (since 2021): No games

No games The Giants have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The 133.8 rushing yards per game yielded by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

So far this year, the Giants have allowed seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.8 per game. That ranks 29th in NFL play.

Raheem Mostert Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Mostert Rushing Insights

Mostert went over his rushing yards total two times in four games played this season.

The Dolphins have passed 55.2% of the time and run 44.8% this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 42.9% of his team's 112 rushing attempts this season (48).

Mostert has a rushing touchdown in three games this season, including multiple rushing TDs twice.

He has 35.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (seven).

He has eight carries in the red zone (36.4% of his team's 22 red zone rushes).

Mostert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 13 ATT / 82 YDS / 3 TDs 7 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 18 ATT / 121 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 ATT / 37 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

