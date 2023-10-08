Will Raheem Mostert Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mostert's stats can be found below.
In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 48 rushes for 249 yards and six TDs, picking up 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 13 catches on 15 targets for 115 yards.
Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Dolphins have one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Salvon Ahmed (FP/groin): 6 Rush Att; 24 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 28 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Mostert 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|48
|249
|6
|5.2
|15
|13
|115
|1
Mostert Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|10
|37
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|18
|121
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Broncos
|13
|82
|3
|7
|60
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|7
|9
|0
|3
|36
|0
