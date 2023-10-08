Raheem Mostert did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mostert's stats can be found below.

In the running game, Mostert has season stats of 48 rushes for 249 yards and six TDs, picking up 5.2 yards per carry. He also has 13 catches on 15 targets for 115 yards.

Raheem Mostert Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Dolphins have one other running back on the injury report this week: Salvon Ahmed (FP/groin): 6 Rush Att; 24 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 3 Rec; 28 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Mostert 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 48 249 6 5.2 15 13 115 1

Mostert Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 37 1 2 13 0 Week 2 @Patriots 18 121 2 1 6 0 Week 3 Broncos 13 82 3 7 60 1 Week 4 @Bills 7 9 0 3 36 0

