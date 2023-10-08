Will Salvon Ahmed Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Salvon Ahmed was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Ahmed's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Ahmed has season stats which include 24 rushing yards on six carries (4.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on six targets for 28 yards.
Keep an eye on Ahmed's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Raheem Mostert (DNP/nir - rest): 48 Rush Att; 249 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 115 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Ahmed 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|6
|24
|0
|4.0
|6
|3
|28
|0
Ahmed Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|3
|13
|0
|3
|28
|0
Rep Salvon Ahmed and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.