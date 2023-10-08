Salvon Ahmed was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Miami Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Ahmed's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Ahmed has season stats which include 24 rushing yards on six carries (4.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus three receptions on six targets for 28 yards.

Salvon Ahmed Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Dolphins have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Raheem Mostert (DNP/nir - rest): 48 Rush Att; 249 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 13 Rec; 115 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Ahmed 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 6 24 0 4.0 6 3 28 0

Ahmed Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Patriots 3 13 0 3 28 0

