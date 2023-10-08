Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will face the New York Giants and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 5, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Tagovailoa has passed for 1,306 yards (326.5 yards per game) this season, as Tagovailoa has completed 71.3% of his throws (97-for-136), with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Tagovailoa has also contributed in the runnin game with 15 rushing yards (3.8 per game) on 11 attempts.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tagovailoa and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tagovailoa vs. the Giants

Tagovailoa vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 244 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 244 PASS YPG / PASS TD New York has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Giants have cenceded three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New York in 2023.

The Giants have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 207.8 passing yards per game allowed by the Giants defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Giants have conceded four passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks eighth in league play.

Watch Dolphins vs Giants on Fubo!

Tua Tagovailoa Passing Props vs. the Giants

Passing Yards: 287.5 (-115)

287.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 2.5 (+165)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tagovailoa with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tagovailoa Passing Insights

Tagovailoa has hit the over on his passing yards total three times this season (75.0%).

The Dolphins, who are first in NFL play in points scored, have passed 55.2% of the time while running 44.8%.

With 136 attempts for 1,306 passing yards, Tagovailoa is first in league play with 9.6 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (45.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Tagovailoa has attempted 22 passes in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Tua Tagovailoa Rushing Props vs the Giants

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-120)

Tagovailoa Rushing Insights

Tagovailoa went over his rushing yards total two times in four games played this season.

Tagovailoa has no rushing touchdowns in four games this year.

He has two carries in the red zone (9.1% of his team's 22 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tagovailoa's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-35 / 282 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-26 / 309 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 21-for-30 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 28-for-45 / 466 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.