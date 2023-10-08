Which team has the edge at the QB position when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (3-1) square off against Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (1-3) at Hard Rock Stadium on October 8? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Dolphins vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Daniel Jones Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2023 Stats Daniel Jones 4 Games Played 4 71.3% Completion % 68.7% 1,306 (326.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 765 (191.3) 9 Touchdowns 2 3 Interceptions 6 15 (3.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 173 (43.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Giants Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Giants are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 30th in the NFL with 122 points given up (30.5 per game). They also rank 19th in total yards allowed (1,366).

When it comes to defending against the pass, New York's defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 831 passing yards allowed (207.8 per game) and eighth with four passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Giants have been one of the least effective defenses in the league, surrendering the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL (133.8 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 29th with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New York is 22nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 43.1%. It is 16th in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.3%.

Dolphins Defensive Stats

