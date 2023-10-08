Tyreek Hill will be running routes against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Miami Dolphins take on the New York Giants in Week 5, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hill has caught 28 passes on 40 targets for a team-leading 470 yards and four scores. He averages 117.5 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hill and the Dolphins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hill vs. the Giants

Hill vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 94 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 94 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 207.8 passing yards the Giants concede per game makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Giants' defense ranks eighth in the league with four passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Dolphins vs Giants on Fubo!

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 90.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hill with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hill Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Hill has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hill has 29.0% of his team's target share (40 targets on 138 passing attempts).

He has 470 receiving yards on 40 targets to rank 10th in league play with 11.8 yards per target.

In three of four games this year, Hill has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 20.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With seven red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 31.8% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 9 REC / 157 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 9/10/2023 Week 1 15 TAR / 11 REC / 215 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.