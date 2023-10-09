The Miami Dolphins at the moment have +900 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: -134

-134 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Dolphins are fifth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), much higher than their computer rankings (17th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Dolphins have experienced the 15th-biggest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +900.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Dolphins have a 10% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Miami Betting Insights

Miami is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have played five games this season and three of them have hit the over.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Miami has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Dolphins rank 23rd in total defense this season (353.2 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 513.6 total yards per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Dolphins have been a top-five unit, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 36.2 points per game. They rank 26th on defense (27.0 points allowed per game).

Dolphins Impact Players

In five games, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,614 yards (322.8 per game), with 11 TDs and five INTs, and completing 71.7%.

Tyreek Hill has 36 receptions for 651 yards (130.2 per game) and five TDs in five games.

In four games, Devon Achane has run for 460 yards (115.0 per game) and five scores.

In five games, Raheem Mostert has rushed for 314 yards (62.8 per game) and seven scores.

On defense, Jevon Holland has helped lead the charge with 43 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended in five games.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dolphins Player Futures

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers W 36-34 +2800 2 September 17 @ Patriots W 24-17 +20000 3 September 24 Broncos W 70-20 +25000 4 October 1 @ Bills L 48-20 +800 5 October 8 Giants W 31-16 +30000 6 October 15 Panthers - +75000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +650 8 October 29 Patriots - +20000 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Raiders - +25000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +10000 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +15000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +10000 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1200 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +1800 18 January 7 Bills - +800

Odds are current as of October 9 at 11:13 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.