You can find player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and other players on the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros heading into their matchup at 4:07 PM ET on Tuesday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Gray Stats

Sonny Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 32 starts this season.

Gray has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 5.0 5 0 0 6 2 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 4.0 3 1 1 4 1 vs. Angels Sep. 23 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at White Sox Sep. 17 7.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Rays Sep. 11 4.0 6 2 1 5 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 114 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this year.

Kepler hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Correa Stats

Carlos Correa has 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI.

He has a slash line of .230/.312/.399 on the year.

Correa enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Oct. 8 3-for-4 0 0 3 5 at Astros Oct. 7 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 4 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at White Sox Sep. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He has a .284/.369/.517 slash line on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 0 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 1 2-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

