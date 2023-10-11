The Miami Hurricanes versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is a game to see for fans of Florida college football on a Week 7 slate that has plenty of thrilling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, October 11
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida International (-2)

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Daytona Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 14
  • Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)

