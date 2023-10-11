CUSA opponents match up when the Florida International Panthers (3-3) and the UTEP Miners (1-5) square off on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium.

Florida International ranks 19th-worst in scoring offense (20.7 points per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 79th with 27 points allowed per contest. UTEP has been sputtering on offense, ranking fourth-worst in the FBS with 16.2 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 28.2 points per contest (87th-ranked).

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN2.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Florida International vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Florida International UTEP 330.2 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.8 (82nd) 445.8 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.8 (94th) 107.5 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.2 (64th) 222.7 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.7 (111th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (116th) 10 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (124th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 1,258 yards passing for Florida International, completing 59.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 88 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Shomari Lawrence has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 323 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Kejon Owens has carried the ball 35 times for 215 yards (35.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's team-leading 550 yards as a receiver have come on 31 catches (out of 48 targets) with four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put up a 255-yard season so far, reeling in 14 passes on 24 targets.

Jalen Bracey has hauled in 13 grabs for 170 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Deion Hankins, has carried the ball 73 times for 380 yards (63.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has been given 67 carries and totaled 366 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 117 yards through the air .

Kelly Akharaiyi paces his team with 290 receiving yards on 17 catches with one touchdown.

Jeremiah Ballard has collected 246 receiving yards (41 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Tyrin Smith has racked up 191 reciving yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

