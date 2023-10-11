Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Orange County, Florida this week, we've got you covered below.
Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
University High School - Orlando at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 11
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Nona High School at Freedom High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timber Creek High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orlando Christian Prep HS at Bishop Moore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerty High School at Colonial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Brantley High School at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windermere Preparatory School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Florida Christian Academy at Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Wekiva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocoee High School at Edgewater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyman High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duval Charter High School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boone High School at Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Oaks Academy at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Highland Prep School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge HS at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
