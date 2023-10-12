Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lee County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lee County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southwest Florida Christian Academy at Glades Day High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Belle Glade, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Oasis High School at Santa Fe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
